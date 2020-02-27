Global  

Football: La Liga suspended after Real Madrid quarantines players

Al Jazeera Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
La Liga suspends upcoming matches as Real Madrid says all of its members in quarantine after player gets coronavirus.
News video: 'Real Madrid players in quarantine'

'Real Madrid players in quarantine' 02:55

 Spanish journalist Alvaro Montero has the latest surrounding the news that Real Madrid players are now in self-isolation because of coronavirus.

Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support [Video]Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid are in a delicate situation as they prepare to host Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico

Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the..

Coronavirus: Real Madrid footballers in quarantine leads to La Liga suspension

La Liga is suspended for "at least the next two rounds of matches" as a result of the Real Madrid squad going into quarantine because of coronavirus.
BBC Sport

Man City’s Champions League second leg against Real Madrid postponed amid coronavirus threat

Manchester City’s Champions League second leg match against Real Madrid has been postponed amid the increasing threat of coronavirus around the world. The...
talkSPORT

