Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The wait continues for disgraced Cardinal George Pell as High Court decides

The wait continues for disgraced Cardinal George Pell as High Court decides

SBS Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Disgraced Cardinal George Pell's legal team have presented their arguments for being granted an appeal and now must wait for the High Court's decision.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Court Delays Ruling On Cardinal George Pell's Appeal

Australian Court Delays Ruling On Cardinal George Pell's Appeal 00:59

 Cardinal George Pell is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of abusing two boys in the late &apos;90s.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia court hears final appeal in Pell sex abuse case [Video]

Australia court hears final appeal in Pell sex abuse case

Former Vatican treasurer under Pope Francis is the highest-ranking Catholic official convicted of child sex crimes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pell awaits decision after final Australian appeal

Canberra, Australia, Mar 12, 2020 / 12:05 am (CNA).- Cardinal George Pell has had his day in court, and now awaits a decision in his last possible appeal of his...
CNA Also reported by •Seattle TimesSBS

Australian high court hears Cardinal Pell's appeal (Reuters)

Australia’s highest court has begun hearing Cardinal George Pell’s appeal of his sex-abuse conviction. In the first day of the hearing, the court heard the...
Catholic Culture Also reported by •SBSSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphCNANewsy

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.