Chelsea Manning Attempts To Take Her Own Life In Jail

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Watch VideoChelsea Manning's lawyers say she's recovering after attempting to take her own life in an Alexandria, Virginia jail.



Manning's legal team confirmed the suicide attempt. In a statement Wednesday, they said she was taken to a hospital after the attempt. No other details were immediately available.



Manning has... Watch VideoChelsea Manning's lawyers say she's recovering after attempting to take her own life in an Alexandria, Virginia jail.Manning's legal team confirmed the suicide attempt. In a statement Wednesday, they said she was taken to a hospital after the attempt. No other details were immediately available.Manning has 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

20 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt 00:35 Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria, Virginia, jail. Manning has been incarcerated for a year for her refusal to testify before a federal grand...