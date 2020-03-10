Global  

All publicly-funded schools in Ontario will be closed for two weeks after March break due to COVID-19

CTV News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
All publicly funded schools in Ontario will be closed for two weeks following March break due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
News video: Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus

Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus 00:46

 Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to try to prevent the spread of the infection.

