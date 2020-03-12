Charles Barkley Is Selling His Awards To Give Back To His Hometown Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Watch VideoCharles Barkley wants to give back to his hometown of Leeds, Alabama, and he's selling his memorabilia to do it.



The former NBA star announced on radio talk shows that he'll sell his gold medal from the 1996 Olympics and his NBA MVP trophy from 1993. He said he wants to use the proceeds to build up to 20... Watch VideoCharles Barkley wants to give back to his hometown of Leeds, Alabama, and he's selling his memorabilia to do it.The former NBA star announced on radio talk shows that he'll sell his gold medal from the 1996 Olympics and his NBA MVP trophy from 1993. He said he wants to use the proceeds to build up to 20 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this