Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus

Newsy Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoTwo cruise lines announced they're temporarily ceasing operations because of the coronavirus. 

The first, Viking Cruises, is canceling trips from Thursday through the end of April. 

The chairman of Viking Cruises made the decision after three British tourists tested positive after traveling on one of its...
Credit: Rumble
News video: Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus

Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus 01:28

 Princess Cruises said all of its 18 ships will cease operations until May 11, and Viking Cruises said it&apos;s canceling cruises through April 30.

