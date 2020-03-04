Global  

Coronavirus outbreak prompts Iran to ask IMF for billions in loans

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020
Amid the coronavirus epidemic, plunging oil prices and punishing U.S. sanctions, Iran, with a very fragile economy, is seeking a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to fight against the virus.
