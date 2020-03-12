How Are Parents Handling School Closings Amid Coronavirus Concerns?
|
|
Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoRose McDonough: "It's hard because we're stuck in quarantine, where we can't get out of the house to do any activities."
Instead of going to school, 21-year-old Michael McDonough does chores, like putting laundry away and ...
Michael McDonough: "Playing games and watching movies. Card games and board...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Coronavirus Q&A: Keeping Children Safe
How does the virus affect children? Which patients should use telemedicine for possible treatment? How can parents best keep children safe while they're out of school?
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 04:53Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this