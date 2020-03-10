Global  

Coronavirus: Italian man wears giant cardboard circle to enforce social distancing

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Italian man wears giant cardboard circle to enforce social distancingAn Italian man has taken extreme measures to avoid contracting the coronavirus after wearing a giant disc to enforce social distancing.On Wednesday, a video emerged of the man strolling along the streets of Rome wearing a giant...
News video: Italian man posts video of sister who died from Coronavirus

Italian man posts video of sister who died from Coronavirus 01:01

 Italian man posts video of sister who died from Coronavirus

