Facebook, Twitter remove fake Russia-linked accounts targeting U.S.

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said on Thursday they had taken down a network of Russian-linked fake accounts operated out of Ghana and Nigeria which targeted the United States.
