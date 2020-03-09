Global  

Self-Quarantine Vs. Self-Isolation: What's The Difference?

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Self-Quarantine Vs. Self-Isolation: What's The Difference?Watch VideoSocial gatherings across the country are being postponed as cases of the coronavirus continue to climb. People are being asked to self-quarantine and self-isolate, but Newsy finds that many people don't have a clear understanding of what those terms really mean. 

"Isolation is what you do when you are actually...
News video: Self-quarantine vs. self-isolation: What's the difference?

Self-quarantine vs. self-isolation: What's the difference? 02:11

 People are being asked to self- quarantine and self-isolate, but Newsy finds many don't understand exactly what those terms mean.

Nuggets players, staff told to stay away from team facility due to coronavirus pandemic

As the NBA reckons with the self-imposed suspension of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nuggets have implemented a 3-to-4-day self-quarantine...
Denver Post Also reported by •bizjournalsHaaretz

Another Republican Congressman Follows Ted Cruz into Self Quarantine After CPAC — Weeks After Mocking ‘Hysterical Dems’ About Coronavirus Worries

Another Republican Congressman Follows Ted Cruz into Self Quarantine After CPAC — Weeks After Mocking ‘Hysterical Dems’ About Coronavirus Worries
Mediaite Also reported by •bizjournalsHaaretz

