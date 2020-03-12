Global  

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From JailWatch VideoA federal judge has ordered that Chelsea Manning be immediately released from jail and said her testimony is no longer needed. She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.  

On Thursday, the judge wrote: "The Court finds Ms. Manning's appearance before the grand jury is no longer needed. ... Her detention no...
News video: Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail

 Manning was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning released from jail after being incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand...
Seattle Times

US Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from prison

Former US Army soldier and WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning was imprisoned for refusing to testify in a case investigating the organization. She was...
Deutsche Welle

