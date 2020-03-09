Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow Coronavirus

How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow Coronavirus

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow CoronavirusWatch VideoWe've heard a lot about "social distancing" lately. It's a pretty vague term, but it's also an important step in fighting the spread of the coronavirus. And it starts with one simple rule: Try to keep some space between you and other people. 

Specifically, about 6 feet of space. Health officials say that's how far...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus social distancing on display at this supermarket

Coronavirus social distancing on display at this supermarket 00:30

 Italian shoppers are using social distancing amid coronavirus concerns. Watch the eerie sight as customers stand several feet apart in line outside a supermarket in Florence, Italy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow Coronavirus [Video]How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow Coronavirus

It&apos;s a vague term, but &quot;social distancing&quot; is a relatively simple way to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

Keeping a social distance to avoid coronavirus [Video]Keeping a social distance to avoid coronavirus

The Florida Department of Health says six feet is a safe distance to keep between you and others. If you want to greet someone, they say do a fist bump or touch elbows, instead.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak

San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak· San Francisco's non-sexual cuddle party for the month of March has been canceled over coronavirus concerns. · These are gatherings held in the city that...
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS News

Can "social distancing" help stop the spread of coronavirus?

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said Sunday​ that his state is considering measures including mandatory social distancing.
CBS News


Tweets about this

siriday

Siriday RT @PattyMurray: By staying home if you're sick or have been in contact with someone who is, social distancing, & washing your hands, we al… 26 seconds ago

nando_the_don

KiDD RT @SanDiegoCounty: The County of San Diego today announced that social distancing and visiting restrictions have now been established coun… 29 seconds ago

JoshuaATurner84

Joshua Turner RT @ezraklein: Social distancing is crucial to slow the coronavirus. But it’s going to cause a “social recession”: a collapse in social c… 4 minutes ago

AnassaMemmo

Anassa Memmo RT @dabeard: The new goal isn’t to stop the virus; it’s to slow it down. A century ago, cities that quickly closed churches, schools, theat… 5 minutes ago

AllforO79001260

Ping.794 RT @HarvardChanSPH: "Social distancing is our current best defense against #COVID19." - Harvard Chan School Dean Michelle Williams in the @… 6 minutes ago

cathsywhatsy

Cathy Jordan RT @washingtonpost: It’s a make-or-break moment with coronavirus to test one of the most basic — but disruptive — public health tools: Soci… 9 minutes ago

CityPortland

City of Portland, Maine RT @katherine_lee1: Consider that the cancellations and closures we're seeing now is an effort to keep us all from inadvertently harming ea… 15 minutes ago

katspajamaz

K A T H L E E N RT @NYSenatorRivera: Keep this in mind in the weeks and months to come: “...even if you’re young and healthy, it’s your job to follow socia… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.