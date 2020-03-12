Global  

NIAID Director Says U.S. Coronavirus Testing System 'Is A Failing'

Friday, 13 March 2020
NIAID Director Says U.S. Coronavirus Testing System 'Is A Failing'Watch VideoDuring a congressional hearing on Thursday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the U.S. is "failing" in its coronavirus testing efforts.

"The system is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for. That is a failing," NIAID Director Dr. Anthony...
News video: NIAID Director Says U.S. Coronavirus Testing System 'Is A Failing'

NIAID Director Says U.S. Coronavirus Testing System 'Is A Failing' 01:02

 The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the testing system in the U.S. &quot;is not geared to what we need right now.&quot;

OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus Testing [Video]OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus Testing

One of the biggest problems facing the United States in the growing coronavirus pandemic is the lack of testing, but Orange County Representative Katie Porter fought Thursday to change that —..

CDC director grilled on COVID-19 testing costs to Americans [Video]CDC director grilled on COVID-19 testing costs to Americans

After being questioned repeatedly by U.S. Representative Katie Porter on the affordability of coronavirus testing at a congressional hearing on Thursday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said,..

Dr. Anthony Fauci, top expert on infectious diseases, says it's "not too late" for broader coronavirus testing system

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top expert on infectious diseases and has served as scientific adviser for every president since Ronald Reagan, spoke before a...
CBS News

Coronavirus Chiefs Fauci and Redfield Can’t Defend Testing Under Grilling By Debbie Wasserman-Schultz: ‘It Is A Failing’

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) went after CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and NIAD Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Thursday, as they testified before the...
Mediaite

mountainmama91

NancyS91 RT @CourthouseNews: US Failing on Coronavirus Tests, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci Says https://t.co/Cw8DT266Ev @BBuchman_CNS 2 minutes ago

sarcasmNchief

ɢօɖʀɨƈ 🌎 RT @CristinaAlesci: "Just because you feel better, doesn't mean you're not shedding the virus," says NIAID Director Fauci #coronavirus 1 hour ago

CristinaAlesci

Cristina Alesci "Just because you feel better, doesn't mean you're not shedding the virus," says NIAID Director Fauci #coronavirus 1 hour ago

emily_baker

Emily Levinson RT @SeanDuffySD: US Failing on Coronavirus Tests, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci Says https://t.co/1Qhh54Cp91 @BBuchman_CNS @CourthouseNews 2 hours ago

StLentner

StLentner RT @DrEricDing: “BOTTOM LINE- IT’S GOING TO GET WORSE” - NIAID Dr Fauci. “#COVID19 forecasts are grim. Former CDC director @DrTomFrieden, n… 2 hours ago

CourthouseNews

Courthouse News US Failing on Coronavirus Tests, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci Says https://t.co/Cw8DT266Ev @BBuchman_CNS 3 hours ago

