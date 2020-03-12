NIAID Director Says U.S. Coronavirus Testing System 'Is A Failing'
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Watch VideoDuring a congressional hearing on Thursday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the U.S. is "failing" in its coronavirus testing efforts.
"The system is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for. That is a failing," NIAID Director Dr. Anthony...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top expert on infectious diseases and has served as scientific adviser for every president since Ronald Reagan, spoke before a... CBS News Also reported by •bizjournals