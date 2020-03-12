Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, tests positive for coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms [Video]Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Tory MP Extends Kind Words To Trudeau Amid Coronavirus Scare [Video]Tory MP Extends Kind Words To Trudeau Amid Coronavirus Scare

Alberta MP Dane Lloyd extends "heartfelt prayers to the prime minister and his family" in a speech in the House of Commons.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

The prime minister is expected to address Canadians Friday
Daily Caller

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirus


Chicago S-T

You Might Like


Tweets about this

varmo98

Es rinitis🙄🤧 RT @vmsalama: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a s… 4 seconds ago

Armando240rx

Armando Gabriel Soto RT @CNN: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has been placed in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. S… 7 seconds ago

matavaishno_inc

Rab_Di_Gaddi11 RT @AP: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus. His office says Sophie Grégoire Trudeau… 10 seconds ago

BVSHRVFI

вя RT @nylahuda: More COVID-19 updates: 1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive 2. Chelsea’s… 15 seconds ago

sebdollop

Sebastian Dollop RT @jaketapper: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. P… 17 seconds ago

mechiga22

MayThe4thBeWithU ❤️음지🐶 RT @MaddowBlog: Breaking: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for the novel coronav… 25 seconds ago

izoneBossRabbit

MAR is owned by 권은비 RT @AlertsPea: WORLDWIDE COVID-19 NEWS: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has been placed in isolatio… 25 seconds ago

debralenora

debra l. dooley RT @HuffPostPol: The Canadian prime minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had begun “exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low… 36 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.