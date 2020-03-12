Global  

Coronavirus: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for virus

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for virusCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus.In a statement Thursday night, Justin Trudeau's office said: "Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19...
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms [Video]Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Tory MP Extends Kind Words To Trudeau Amid Coronavirus Scare [Video]Tory MP Extends Kind Words To Trudeau Amid Coronavirus Scare

Alberta MP Dane Lloyd extends "heartfelt prayers to the prime minister and his family" in a speech in the House of Commons.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:01Published


Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tests positive for new coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.
Denver Post

Coronavirus | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive

Trudeau’s office said on Thursday night that Sophie Grşgoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.
Hindu

