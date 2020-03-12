Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Japan Today Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said. The prime minister is in good health…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms [Video]Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Tory MP Extends Kind Words To Trudeau Amid Coronavirus Scare [Video]Tory MP Extends Kind Words To Trudeau Amid Coronavirus Scare

Alberta MP Dane Lloyd extends "heartfelt prayers to the prime minister and his family" in a speech in the House of Commons.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for Coronavirus. Justin has been in self-isolation after...
Just Jared Also reported by •Indian ExpressThe AgeFOXNews.comIndiaTimesDenver PostHinduReutersUSATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldDeutsche Welle

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain Tested for Coronavirus as Preventive Measure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, have reportedly quarantined themselves after she started exhibiting symptoms...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.