Ontario needs to reinstate paid sick days amid COVID-19 pandemic, health-care workers say
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Health-care workers and opposition parties are calling on the Ontario government to enact emergency legislation that would waive the need for doctors' notes and reinstate paid sick days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: Feature China / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
