Ontario needs to reinstate paid sick days amid COVID-19 pandemic, health-care workers say

CTV News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Health-care workers and opposition parties are calling on the Ontario government to enact emergency legislation that would waive the need for doctors' notes and reinstate paid sick days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmaker: Bill Requiring Paid Sick Days Could Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

Lawmaker: Bill Requiring Paid Sick Days Could Limit Spread Of Coronavirus 00:27

 Employers should be required to give employees paid sick leave in order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, a state senator in Kentucky says. Katie Johnston reports.

Health care workers are at high risk of catching COVID-19

Health care workers are at high risk of catching COVID-19Photo: Feature China / Barcroft Media via Getty Images Some nurses at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, New York, are under quarantine after they were exposed...
The Verge Also reported by •TheSpec.comSeattle TimesCP24

Workers with no paid sick leave face tough choice amid coronavirus scare: Health or a paycheck?

With millions of Americans lacking paid sick leave, concerns are growing that workers who show up to work sick will accelerate spread of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

