Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Iran Seeks IMF Loan For Coronavirus Efforts, Aide To Supreme Leader ‘Infected’

Iran Seeks IMF Loan For Coronavirus Efforts, Aide To Supreme Leader ‘Infected’

Eurasia Review Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
(RFE/RL) — Iran has announced the infection of a top adviser to the country’s supreme leader and 75 new deaths from illness caused by the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 429, as Tehran said it was seeking a multibillion-dollar emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to combat the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

EAM Jaishankar visits J&K, meets families of students stranded in Iran| Oneindia News [Video]EAM Jaishankar visits J&K, meets families of students stranded in Iran| Oneindia News

External Affairs Minister meets families of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran; Coronavirus cases rise to 43 in India; JD(U) leader's daughter declares herself CM candidate; Delhi police arrests PFI..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:03Published

Iran's Khamenei defends Revolutionary Guards in Friday sermon [Video]Iran's Khamenei defends Revolutionary Guards in Friday sermon

Iran Supreme Leader delivers first Friday sermon in eight years as Tehran faces pressure at home and abroad.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Asks IMF For $5 Billion Loan To Fight Coronavirus

(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) A policeman and pedestrians wear masks to help guard against the Coronavirus, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 23...
MENAFN.com

Coronavirus outbreak prompts Iran to ask IMF for billions in loans

Amid the coronavirus epidemic, plunging oil prices and punishing U.S. sanctions, Iran, with a very fragile economy, is seeking a $5 billion loan from the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NairSundar

Sundar Nair Loan to combat the deadly virus👇 Coronavirus-hit Iran seeks out loan from IMF for first time in 58 years https://t.co/GApgRGEE9E 16 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Iran Seeks IMF Loan For Coronavirus Efforts, Aide To Supreme Leader ‘Infected’ https://t.co/VAq32GhPQS 43 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Iran Seeks IMF Loan For Coronavirus Efforts, Aide To Supreme Leader ‘Infected’ https://t.co/KcNI4XuGpi https://t.co/PztXyBR73k 54 minutes ago

liberty_earth

liberty.earth Iran Seeks IMF Loan To Assist With Coronavirus Efforts As Death Toll Climbs https://t.co/l65MAvsqIG 8 hours ago

nb_geffen

Natalie Bukanova RT @RFERL: The official Iranian death toll from the coronavirus has hit 429 and the country is seeking an emergency IMF loan to combat the… 12 hours ago

jmlivingood

John Livingood Iran Seeks IMF Loan To Assist With Coronavirus Efforts As Death Toll Climbs https://t.co/kE0dKsfq9o 12 hours ago

drdivine

drdivine RT @JPecquet_ALM: Today's MENA roundup: #Syria air strikes kill 26 Iraqi Shiite fighters after two Americans killed in #Iraq; #Iran seeks $… 12 hours ago

chinghizmlive

Chinghiz Mamedov Very Importan! IMF must act for help Iran in coronavirus crisis. Together! ✊🌳💚 Iran Seeks IMF Loan To Assist W… https://t.co/KAnPs2qyWn 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.