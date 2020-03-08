Global  

Donald Trump, Mike Pence do not require coronavirus testing: White House

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The White House has said that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence do not require testing for the novel coronavirus, following reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation that visited the US last week and met the two have been infected with the disease.
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017 01:16

 President Trump’s leading expert on the coronavirus task force warned three years ago that a surprise disease outbreak would happen. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related news from verified sources

Person with virus at US political meeting

A person who's since tested positive for coronavirus had recently attended a conservative political conference, where Donald Trump and Mike Pence also visited.
SBS

Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White...
Reuters


