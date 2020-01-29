Australia shut down: PM Scott Morrison warns not to travel or attend large events



Recent related videos from verified sources Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place



There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago Australia PM defends coal industry amid bushfire crisis



He says he is protecting jobs, but critics say coal and climate change have contributed to unprecedented bushfires continuing to burn. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39 Published on January 29, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces Australia will place a travel ban on Italian visitors from 6pm on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

SBS 4 days ago



Australia 'well-prepared and well-equipped' to cope with coronavirus, Scott Morrison says In a live television address to the nation on Thursday night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that many Australians were anxious about threat the...

The Age 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this