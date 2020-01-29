Global  

Australia shut down: PM Scott Morrison warns not to travel or attend large events

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Australia shut down: PM Scott Morrison warns not to travel or attend large eventsAs the number of coronavirus cases in Australia nears 200, authorities have announced a range of significant measures to combat the outbreak.Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people...
News video: Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus 02:14

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 500.

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place [Video]

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the..

Australia PM defends coal industry amid bushfire crisis [Video]

Australia PM defends coal industry amid bushfire crisis

He says he is protecting jobs, but critics say coal and climate change have contributed to unprecedented bushfires continuing to burn.

Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces

Australia will place a travel ban on Italian visitors from 6pm on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.
Australia 'well-prepared and well-equipped' to cope with coronavirus, Scott Morrison says

In a live television address to the nation on Thursday night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that many Australians were anxious about threat the...
