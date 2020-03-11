Global  

German state of Bavaria closes schools to slow coronavirus epidemic - dpa

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The German state of Bavaria will close all schools, kindergartens and nurseries from Monday until the start of the Easter break on April 6 due to the coronavirus epidemic, dpa news agency reported, citing state government sources.
