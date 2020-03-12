Australia's home affairs minister tests positive for coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published 3 hours ago Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:24Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources The Latest: Australian gov't minister Dutton has new virus The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic: ___ Australia's home affairs minister says he is infected with the new coronavirus. Australian authorities have...

SeattlePI.com 5 hours ago



Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was...

Japan Today 5 hours ago





Tweets about this