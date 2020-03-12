Global  

Australia's home affairs minister tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters India Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive

Coronavirus Update: Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive 00:21

 Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson say they have tested positive for coronavirus infections in a tweet posted Wednesday night. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:24Published


The Latest: Australian gov't minister Dutton has new virus

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic: ___ Australia's home affairs minister says he is infected with the new coronavirus. Australian authorities have...
SeattlePI.com

Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was...
Japan Today


