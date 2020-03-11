Global  

Coronavirus: Australian MP Peter Dutton hospitalised for Covid-19

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Australian MP Peter Dutton hospitalised for Covid-19Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton is in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.Dutton said after he woke this morning with a fever and sore throat he took a test for Covid-19. The Queensland Department...
Peter Dutton: Australia minister tests positive for virus

Peter Dutton, a senior member of government, woke up with a "temperature and sore throat".
BBC News

Peter Dutton has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.
SBS

