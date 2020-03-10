Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UPDATED: Mackenzie Health hospital to open testing centre for COVID-19 Mar. 16:Richmond Hill hospital to provide rapid screening for novel coronavirus

UPDATED: Mackenzie Health hospital to open testing centre for COVID-19 Mar. 16:Richmond Hill hospital to provide rapid screening for novel coronavirus

TheSpec.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Starting Monday, Mar. 16, Mackenzie Health will open a special testing centre for COVID-19. The Richmond Hill hospital is one of the first six Ontario hospitals set up as a dedicated assessment centre for rapid screening of COVID-19, the province
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: How the coronavirus spread in the U.S.

How the coronavirus spread in the U.S. 02:06

 SEATTLE — The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has medical authorities around the world scrambling to develop efficient ways to detect and contain the pandemic. Health officials in U.S. have learned that despite doing "everything right" the virus is so contagious that it has managed to go under...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lee's Summit lab testing for coronavirus to help combat spread of virus [Video]Lee's Summit lab testing for coronavirus to help combat spread of virus

A Lee's Summit clinical specialty lab, Viracor Eurofins, is testing patient samples from across the country for the novel coronavirus in an effort to slow down the virus' spread.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:15Published

More COVID-19 tests will be available starting this week [Video]More COVID-19 tests will be available starting this week

Health officials say private labs have tests available for their clients, including Banner Health facilities

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cobalt Blue will provide testing centre products to cobalt-for-battery supply chain participants

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) has launched a Cobalt Product Sample Program through which cobalt products and sulphur samples from a metallurgical testing...
Proactive Investors

UAE- No coronavirus case at Sharjah vehicle testing centre, confirm police

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Sharjah Police have denied a rumour regarding a coronavirus case purportedly at a vehicle testing centre. A video showing a customer...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •TheSpec.combizjournalsWorldNews

Tweets about this

brampton_news

Brampton News UPDATED: Mackenzie Health hospital to open testing centre for COVID-19 Mar. 16 https://t.co/aE1rJkGJao #Brampton 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.