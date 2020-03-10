Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > COVID-19 virus extends March Break

COVID-19 virus extends March Break

TheSpec.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
COVID-19 virus extends March BreakStudents at Hamilton’s two school boards and across Ontario will be getting an extended March break due to the COVID-19 virus. The Ford government announced on Thursday that Ontario’s elementary and high schools will be closed March 14 to April 5
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: China says it will soon have no new Wuhan virus cases

China says it will soon have no new Wuhan virus cases 01:42

 BEIJING — With numbers of Co-China-19 cases supposedly declining in the lovely Middle Kingdom, Chinese health officials are using the opportunity to make some highly questionable predictions. According to the SCMP, a senior Chinese researcher, who is a part of a 14-member team sent from Beijing to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UW-Milwaukee extends break, prepares to suspend in-person classes after employee tested for coronavirus [Video]UW-Milwaukee extends break, prepares to suspend in-person classes after employee tested for coronavirus

UW-Milwaukee is extending its spring break and preparing to suspend in-person classes after a university employee became sick after returning from a country affected by COVID-19, the novel coronavirus...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry [Video]Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry

Hundreds of elephant centres in Thailand are facing closure after the coronavirus decimated the country's tourism industry. The sanctuaries and zoos are popular with holidaymakers but since the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:32Published


Tweets about this

BakersRelay

BakersRelay RT @WLOS_13: Amid COVID-19 concerns, @BrevardCollege is taking steps to prevent any spread of the virus, including extending its Spring Bre… 5 hours ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Amid COVID-19 concerns, @BrevardCollege is taking steps to prevent any spread of the virus, including extending its… https://t.co/vEOhzfttXl 5 hours ago

seancrampsie

Sean Crampsie RT @cumberlink: Dickinson College on Tuesday announced it is extending its spring break from the end of this week to March 21 and is suspen… 2 days ago

cumberlink

The Sentinel Dickinson College on Tuesday announced it is extending its spring break from the end of this week to March 21 and i… https://t.co/i6YL3oAb0v 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.