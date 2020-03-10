Ontario schools to shut down for two weeks after March Break to fight the spread of coronavirus

Ali RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: The Ontario government has ordered all publicly funded schools to be shut down for two weeks after March Break d… 3 hours ago

PLAY X Ontario to shut down publicly funded schools for 2 weeks after March Break over COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/5XsjYCnDWr 3 hours ago

i ate four packets of crumpets I came into work yesterday, just the day that Ontario was basically starting to shut down. Schools and universities… https://t.co/QAecDkFoGC 3 hours ago

Hacisme @frankie7111 @inSPECTRE_jeff They shut down all of ontario schools the other day. 4 hours ago

Josh Morin ∞ RT @kendogirl: older people in Canada are remembering the quarantines that happened due to polio outbreak - my dad once told me all the sch… 7 hours ago

Tereasa Maillie older people in Canada are remembering the quarantines that happened due to polio outbreak - my dad once told me al… https://t.co/yWgdVldm3S 7 hours ago

Selina @StanCollymore in Ontario, Canada they’ve shut the schools and colleges, told people not to travel and have said th… https://t.co/tMliOzzchu 7 hours ago