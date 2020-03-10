Global  

Ontario schools to shut down for two weeks after March Break to fight the spread of coronavirus

TheSpec.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Ontario schools to shut down for two weeks after March Break to fight the spread of coronavirusOntario schools will be shut down for two weeks following the March Break to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
News video: Florida schools ordered to close for two weeks due to coronavirus

Florida schools ordered to close for two weeks due to coronavirus 01:01

 Schools in the state of Florida have been ordered to remain closed until March 30.

Arizona schools closed: Gov. Doug Ducey announces statewide closure of schools over coronavirus [Video]

Arizona schools closed: Gov. Doug Ducey announces statewide closure of schools over coronavirus

Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced Sunday a statewide closure of Arizona schools from March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:00Published
Nike Closes All US Stores For 2 Weeks [Video]

Nike Closes All US Stores For 2 Weeks

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Nike is closing many of its stores across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting on March 16, Nike stores in the US, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong to quarantine visitors from Italy and parts of France, Germany, Japan

Hong Kong will quarantine all visitors from Italy and parts of France, Germany and Japan for two weeks from March 13 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,...
Reuters

What a week: A look back at how COVID-19 shut down schools, sports leagues and everything in between:How COVID-19 precautions escalated from Monday to Friday

What a week: A look back at how COVID-19 shut down schools, sports leagues and everything in between:How COVID-19 precautions escalated from Monday to FridayFrom closing schools to two weeks after March break to closing major tourist destinations and local rec centres, this week's decisions impact every Ontarian
TheSpec.com


Ali_01904

Ali RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: The Ontario government has ordered all publicly funded schools to be shut down for two weeks after March Break d… 3 hours ago

PLAYMASTER1BA

PLAY X Ontario to shut down publicly funded schools for 2 weeks after March Break over COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/5XsjYCnDWr 3 hours ago

fe_maurilio

i ate four packets of crumpets I came into work yesterday, just the day that Ontario was basically starting to shut down. Schools and universities… https://t.co/QAecDkFoGC 3 hours ago

hacisme

Hacisme @frankie7111 @inSPECTRE_jeff They shut down all of ontario schools the other day. 4 hours ago

MistahiSakhikan

Josh Morin ∞ RT @kendogirl: older people in Canada are remembering the quarantines that happened due to polio outbreak - my dad once told me all the sch… 7 hours ago

kendogirl

Tereasa Maillie older people in Canada are remembering the quarantines that happened due to polio outbreak - my dad once told me al… https://t.co/yWgdVldm3S 7 hours ago

calgarysnow

Selina @StanCollymore in Ontario, Canada they’ve shut the schools and colleges, told people not to travel and have said th… https://t.co/tMliOzzchu 7 hours ago

feezandfriends

Feezoverflow RT @MerlinofCanada: #Ontario schools to shut down for two weeks after March Break to fight the spread of #COVID19 #Alberta needs to do the… 8 hours ago

