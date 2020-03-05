Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Shinzo Abe > Japan approves emergency powers for PM to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Japan approves emergency powers for PM to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Japan's parliament on Friday approved a bill giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emergency powers that will let him close schools, halt large gatherings and requisition medical supplies as Japan tries to slow the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers declares public health emergency due to coronavirus pandemic [Video]Full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers declares public health emergency due to coronavirus pandemic

Watch the full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration will direct the Department of Health..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 28:50Published

Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017 [Video]Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

President Trump’s leading expert on the coronavirus task force warned three years ago that a surprise disease outbreak would happen. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats urge Trump to declare national emergency for coronavirus, a move that would release $40 billion in funds

Democrats urge Trump to declare national emergency for coronavirus, a move that would release $40 billion in funds· *Senate Democrats plan to urge President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.* · *The move would allow the...
Business Insider

Chinese President Xi's Japan visit delayed due to coronavirus

Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan has been postponed because both countries have agreed to prioritize the fight against the coronavirus...
Reuters Also reported by •Bangkok PostBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

Mirge16

Sikanti.comm Japan approves emergency powers for PM to tackle coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/cgUPKEdwA5 https://t.co/snSIZ5PaIH 1 minute ago

JCSura

Juank Japan approves emergency powers for PM to tackle coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/HTDA0TSryM https://t.co/STDqF1lwmc 4 minutes ago

RepublicaNepal

myRepública Japan’s parliament on Friday approved a bill giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emergency powers that will let him cl… https://t.co/rkO3b99DLt 5 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: Japan approves emergency powers for PM to tackle coronavirus outbreak - https://t.co/Msn1T4PoV6 6 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English MyRepublica: Japan approves emergency powers for PM to tackle coronavirus outbreak - https://t.co/YJ9pyut1aA 6 minutes ago

ACInvestorBlog

Antonio Costa $SPX Japan approves emergency powers for PM to tackle coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/LY33EEYRVm 16 minutes ago

mr_ano_nymous

Mr. Anonymous⚪ RT @HuffPostIndia: Japan approves emergency powers for PM Shinzo Abe. He will have to declare a state of emergency in order to use the new… 19 minutes ago

HuffPostIndia

HuffPost India Japan approves emergency powers for PM Shinzo Abe. He will have to declare a state of emergency in order to use the… https://t.co/1l4K0COK75 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.