Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: 'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from COVID-19

Coronavirus: 'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from COVID-19

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
An American woman who has recovered from the novel coronavirus has a simple message for people who are worried: Don't panic -- but do think about high-risk individuals and stay home if you feel ill.

Elizabeth Schneider lives in Seattle, the biggest city of Washington state, which has the most deaths in the United States from...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Woman says she might have Coronavirus... if she could ever get tested

Woman says she might have Coronavirus... if she could ever get tested 02:56

 Woman says she might have Coronavirus... if she could ever get tested

Recent related videos from verified sources

American Woman Describes Life on Lockdown in Italy [Video]American Woman Describes Life on Lockdown in Italy

American woman describes life on lockdown in Italy

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:19Published

Mansfield Woman Offers To Help Neighbors During Coronavirus Crisis [Video]Mansfield Woman Offers To Help Neighbors During Coronavirus Crisis

A Mansfield woman is offering to help her neighbors who may be nervous or unable leaver their home because of the coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kenya bans public events after confirming first coronavirus case

Kenya has banned all major public events after confirming its first case of the new coronavirus, in a woman who had returned to Kenya from the United States, the...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersMid-Day

Coronavirus: Woman reveals what isolation is really like after contact with confirmed patient

Coronavirus: Woman reveals what isolation is really like after contact with confirmed patientA woman in quarantine after being in contact with a New Zealand coronavirus patient has spoken about what it's like being in isolation.The woman, who the Herald...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •IndependentFOXNews.comEssex ChronicleSeattle TimesMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ObiP9

Obioma A RT @cnni: A Seattle woman who says she had the coronavirus and is recovering has one "big takeaway" to share: Don't panic. https://t.co/F7V… 38 seconds ago

FairyQ15

FairyQueen RT @devin_beavers: Seattle woman infected with coronavirus says 'don’t panic' when recounting battle with deadly illness | Fox News- Well t… 1 minute ago

Gichy_

؜ RT @CNN: A Seattle woman who says she had the coronavirus and is recovering has one "big takeaway" to share: Don't panic. https://t.co/NjJs… 3 minutes ago

VernaDelaRosa3

Verna Dela Rosa RT @gmanews: "If your symptoms aren't life-threatening, simply stay at home, medicate with over-the-counter medicines, drink lots of water,… 4 minutes ago

RGMNumber8

iamtherealRGM Seattle woman infected with coronavirus says 'don’t panic' when recounting battle with deadly illness… https://t.co/ugdQhfNOAw 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.