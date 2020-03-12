News24.com | WATCH | Judge orders WikiLeaks-linked US activist Chelsea Manning freed from jail

Global  

WATCH | Judge orders WikiLeaks-linked US activist Chelsea Manning freed from jail

Friday, 13 March 2020
A US judge has ordered former US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning released from jail, a day after a support group said she tried to kill herself.
Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt

Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt 00:35

 Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria, Virginia, jail. Manning has been incarcerated for a year for her refusal to testify before a federal grand...

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from prison

On Thursday (March 12) WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning was released from prison, where she had been held since May for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation into WikiLeaks. Gloria Tso..

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail

Manning was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Chelsea Manning ordered to be released from jail

Whistleblower Chelsea Manning was ordered to be released from jail today after a federal judge determined that her testimony against WikiLeaks founder Julian...
US judge orders release of WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning

A US judge has ordered that WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning should be released from jail after being held since May for refusing to testify to a grand...
