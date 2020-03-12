Global  

German states of Bavaria, Saarland close schools to slow coronavirus epidemic

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The German states of Bavaria and Saarland said on Friday they will close all schools, kindergartens and nurseries from Monday until the end of their Easter breaks in late April due to the coronavirus epidemic.
News video: France closing schools to curb coronavirus spread: Macron

France closing schools to curb coronavirus spread: Macron 01:24

 France will from next week close all nurseries, schools and universities to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address.

