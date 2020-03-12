Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: 'I'm afraid to go to work,' Nurse reveals bitter truth about treating patients

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020
While the world is gripped with panic and fear amidst the coronavirus outbreak, people across different walks of lives have started taking necessary precautions to steer clear from the contagious pandemic. Amidst the battle against coronavirus, an Italian nurse has come out with chilling details of treating coronavirus...
 Ailing Latin American economy likely to be put to the test on several fronts including tourism, export demand and devaluation of currencies.

