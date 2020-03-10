Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Reuters India Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously on Friday to declare a state of emergency until April 13 to contain the spread of coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases in the country more than tripled to 23.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak 03:40

 The UK's Foreign Office advises nationals to avoid travelling to Spain as the country declares a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter declares state of emergency amid pandemic [Video]Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter declares state of emergency amid pandemic

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter declares state of emergency amid pandemic

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:13Published

Pa. Health Dept.: 28 Cases Of Coronavirus In State [Video]Pa. Health Dept.: 28 Cases Of Coronavirus In State

Pennsylvania now has a total of 28 cases of Coronavirus, the state Health Department says.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Carolina governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. In a press conference on Tuesday,...
bizjournals

Bulgaria to declare state of emergency over coronavirus

Bulgaria plans to declare a state of emergency to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Thursday as the country's confirmed...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rhazes_

RAZI RT @IamUmer1: Bulgaria declares a state of emergency after 23 confirmed cases of #coronavirus. Now compare that response with the bigger, m… 6 minutes ago

hectorisita

Héctor Isita RT @business: Bulgaria declares state of emergency after coronavirus cases triple in a day https://t.co/yl20upz1co 11 minutes ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus: A medical worker wearing a mask… https://t.co/UsHOqLAmhA 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.