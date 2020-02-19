Global  

Australian minister who met with Ivanka Trump in US diagnosed with coronavirus

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and was placed under quarantine in a Brisbane hospital on Friday, days after his return from America where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr. "I immediately contacted the Queensland department of health and was subsequently tested for covid-19," he said in a statement.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 02:26

 As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation after his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus, and a Brazilian official who...

