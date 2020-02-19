Australian minister who met with Ivanka Trump in US diagnosed with coronavirus

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and was placed under quarantine in a Brisbane hospital on Friday, days after his return from America where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr. "I immediately contacted the Queensland department of health and was subsequently tested for covid-19," he said in a statement.


