3 Men Sentenced to Hundreds of Years in the Drowning of Syrian Refugee Boy

NYTimes.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A Turkish court sentenced each man to 125 years in jail for the death of five refugees, including Alan Kurdi, 2, whose body washed up on a beach.
