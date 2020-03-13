Australian official who met Ivanka Trump, Bill Bar, tests positive for coronavirus

Freddie RT @nytimes: Breaking News: An Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr in Washington last week test… 2 seconds ago Bruce Lee (fan)😷👊 RT @CNNPolitics: Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr last week tests positive for coronavirus h… 3 seconds ago Brian RT @jsolomonReports: Ivanka Trump, AG Barr reportedly had contact with Australian official hospitalized with coronavirus https://t.co/KazXf… 7 seconds ago Donna Dunbar Makes me wonder if the Trump family is infected and transmitting it to all the others. Also wonder why in***a t… https://t.co/0MyAPaIfRF 15 seconds ago E. Spencer RT @TheRynheart: ‘Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and William Barr last week has COVID-19’ And Kellyanne Conway. https://t… 15 seconds ago FASHION SIZZLE RT @SafetyPinDaily: Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and Barr last week tests positive for coronavirus | Via CNN https://t.co/… 21 seconds ago Scott is Disgusted 🍑 #ImpeachTheMF RT @Out5p0ken: Breaking News: An Australian official who met with Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump in Washington last week te… 22 seconds ago DLee RT @thedailybeast: Top Australian official who just met with Ivanka Trump and AG William Barr tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5… 29 seconds ago