Australian official who met Ivanka Trump, Bill Bar, tests positive for coronavirus

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
An Australian official was in isolation at a hospital Friday after testing positive for coronavirus, days after meeting U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and Ivanka Trump.
 An Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump has tested positive for coronavirus.

Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Australian minister tests positive for coronavirus after meeting with Ivanka Trump

A day before, a Brazilian official who met Donald Trump in Florida last week tested positive for coronavirus
Australian home minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was...
