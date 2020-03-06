Global  

Chairwoman of Congressional Black Caucus endorses Joe Biden

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus has endorsed Joe Biden for president, an influential nod of support that could bolster his 2020 Democratic campaign. The endorsement by Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California on Friday is the latest testament of a growing coalescence of support for Biden’s White House bid. Biden’s campaign has seen […]
