Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father

Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father

CTV News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Chinese embassy in Canada says Michael Kovrig has been allowed to have a telephone conversation with his father who is very ill. The embassy says in a statement that they allowed this for humanitarian reasons.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China allows Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father

The Chinese embassy in Canada says Michael Kovrig has been allowed to have a telephone conversation with his father, who is very ill.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1310NEWS

1310 NEWS Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father amid COVID-19 https://t.co/mjH25GoUVg 26 minutes ago

mike_D_hall

Michael D. Hall Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father - via @News1130 https://t.co/p1dFIlegzn 45 minutes ago

HRevelio3

HomenusRevelio3 Chinese allow detained Canadian Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father https://t.co/BhyXZDPSv3 Fuckers 🤬! #hostages #china 1 hour ago

canadian_deb

Canadian Deb Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father https://t.co/X7autxKvNW 1 hour ago

kermee55

Sue Horne RT @CTVNews: Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father https://t.co/BFMkeiixSK https://t.co/6iVRF3BZr9 1 hour ago

MorganTweet2u

Morgan Elliott Hopefully this signals a thaw in relations; that the two Michaels will be released soon; and the Chinese now realiz… https://t.co/aTHotqv1oY 1 hour ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father https://t.co/DwkbdiuxWa 1 hour ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @NEWS1130: Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father https://t.co/iSteMcIM4a https://t.co/54aKP4eugI 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.