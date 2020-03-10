Coronavirus: US shutdowns and working from home could last '8 weeks or more', top health official warns

Global  

A top US health official says Americans should prepare for nearly two months or more of shutdowns and working from home as the deadly coronavirus spreads throughout the country.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Let's admit it': US coronavirus testing not working as it should be, claims top health official Dr Fauci

President has insisted that testing is going smoothly
Independent

NC declares state of emergency over coronavirus; Triangle businesses urged to use teleworking

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina over the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state. And the state's top health official urged...
bizjournals Also reported by •NaturalNews.com

