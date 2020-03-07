Global  

Spain to declare state of emergency over virus outbreak

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the government will declare a two-week state of emergency in a bid to contain the new coronavirus outbreak. Sánchez said Friday that Spain will “mobilize all resources,” including the military, to contain the sharp rise in cases. The special measure allows the central government to limit […]
News video: Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave 02:20

 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to mitigate the outbreak in the state and protect people who are most susceptible to fall severely ill from...

