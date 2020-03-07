Spain to declare state of emergency over virus outbreak

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave 02:20 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to mitigate the outbreak in the state and protect people who are most susceptible to fall severely ill from...