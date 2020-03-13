Global  

Justin Trudeau in Self-Isolation After Wife Confirms COVID-19 Positive, Other Canadian Officials Follow Suit

HNGN Friday, 13 March 2020
Justin Trudeau in Self-Isolation After Wife Confirms COVID-19 Positive, Other Canadian Officials Follow SuitJustin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada has self-isolated after his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested positive for the coronavirus.
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published


Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie, tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

Canadian government officials announced Thursday night that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comNews24Al JazeeraDNAHinduChicago S-TTamworth HeraldReuters IndiaDeutsche WelleReuters

Canadian Parliament shuts until April 20 due to pandemic

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s House of Commons voted Friday to shut down for at least five weeks to help ensure lawmakers do not contribute to the spread of for...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India

bettygeller8

betty geller RT @CBCAlerts: First Ministers Meeting postponed after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decides to self-isolate and work from home. PMO says P… 12 seconds ago

CBCVancouver

CBC Vancouver RT @CBCAlerts: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address nation at 12:10 ET. Will speak from home, where he is under self-isolation due to w… 1 minute ago

vt_opinion

Val 💙 "Justin Trudeau in self-isolation after wife tests positive for coronavirus" https://t.co/e7mWa1vxLy 1 minute ago

nobrainermoi

MS🦁 RT @TIME: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been in self-isolation, addresses the nation https://t.co/uDCh8ZIr9U 1 minute ago

seryxme

The.Open.Mind RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: Canada's first lady Sophie Grégoire tests positive for coronavirus. Justin Trudeau in self-isolation. 1 minute ago

lindseydrennan

Lindsey Drennan RT @CityNews: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who remains in self-isolation, will be addressing Canadians from Rideau Cottage at… 2 minutes ago

