Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > COVID-19: Quebec to close all daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities for at least two weeks

COVID-19: Quebec to close all daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities for at least two weeks

CTV News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Most school boards in Quebec - including all the boards on the island of Montreal - had already closed their schools' doors Friday to await the latest directives from the government and provincial health authorities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19

All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19 00:32

 The Ministry of Education has just made the decision to extend Quebec school closures across the entire province for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, in an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19. This closure will affect all elementary and high schools, CÉGEPs, and universities. On Thursday,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Tom Wolf Says All Pennsylvania Schools Will Be Closed For Two Weeks Beginning On Monday [Video]Gov. Tom Wolf Says All Pennsylvania Schools Will Be Closed For Two Weeks Beginning On Monday

Alexandria Hoff reports

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:59Published

All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic [Video]All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools will close at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16 for an &quot;extended spring break&quot; until April 3.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Moldova closes schools, universities to prevent virus spread

Moldova closed all its kindergartens, schools, colleges and universities for two weeks from Wednesday in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, state...
Reuters

Poland shuts all schools, museums, cinemas for two weeks due to coronavirus

Poland is closing all schools, universities, cinemas, theaters and museums for two weeks from Thursday to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, government...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UBishops

Bishop's University RT @BishopsLibrary: The LLC will close at midnight tonight (Friday, March 13th) for 2 weeks. The Gov. of Quebec has announced that all dayc… 1 hour ago

wapimaskwa69

Kevin Carter #COVID19: Quebec to close all daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities for at least two weeks #ConoravirusCanada https://t.co/qbSOtylmqR 1 hour ago

QAIStweets

QAIS RT @WICMtl: The Quebec government announced today that all schools in Quebec will be closed for a period of two weeks as a precaution again… 2 hours ago

maggiekenney

Jacqueline RT @Snellk: BREAKING: QC Premier Francois Legault says schools, cegeps, universities and daycares to close for period of 2 weeks starting… 2 hours ago

maxmaxx1965

Max Covid-19: Quebec to close all schools, CEGEPS and universities for at least two weeks #Topbuzz https://t.co/EKveBpq6Bg 2 hours ago

mablehaymar

mable RT @HuffPostCanada: Quebec to close schools, universities and daycares over COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/fd3T8KMSoj 2 hours ago

maxmaxx1965

Max Covid-19: Quebec to close all daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities for at least two weeks #Topbuzz https://t.co/E0AqpRbVG3 2 hours ago

still_NunyaDB

#BigUs RT @BiellaColeman: https://t.co/7y3Cu6On3t "Legault said special daycares will be set up for parents of health professionals and other esse… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.