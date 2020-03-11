COVID-19: Quebec to close all daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities for at least two weeks
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Most school boards in Quebec - including all the boards on the island of Montreal - had already closed their schools' doors Friday to await the latest directives from the government and provincial health authorities.
The Ministry of Education has just made the decision to extend Quebec school closures across the entire province for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, in an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19. This closure will affect all elementary and high schools, CÉGEPs, and universities. On Thursday,...