Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Worldwide Over The Coronavirus Friday, 13 March 2020

Watch VideoBy the end of the weekend, every Disney theme park across the globe will be closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.



The company first announced Thursday it would close its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, after the state's governor banned non-essential gatherings of more than 250... Watch VideoBy the end of the weekend, every Disney theme park across the globe will be closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.The company first announced Thursday it would close its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, after the state's governor banned non-essential gatherings of more than 250 👓 View full article

