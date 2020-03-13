Global  

Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Worldwide Over The Coronavirus

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Worldwide Over The CoronavirusWatch VideoBy the end of the weekend, every Disney theme park across the globe will be closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

The company first announced Thursday it would close its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, after the state's governor banned non-essential gatherings of more than 250...
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Over Coronavirus Fears

Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Over Coronavirus Fears 02:00

 The closure was in response to the state calling for no gatherings of more than 250 people. Jake Reiner reports.

