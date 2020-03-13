Global  

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Al Jazeera Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The comment on his Facebook page comes after a Brazilian newspaper reported the Bolsonaro had tested positive.
News video: Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus 00:51

 Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's son confirmed that his father tested positive in an interview with Fox News. Bolsonaro met with Donald..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Breaking News: President of Brazil Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Breaking News: President of Brazil Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cheddar is following reports that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:12Published


Brazil's Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus - president's Facebook page

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday.
