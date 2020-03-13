Based Gumbs RT @ScottSharples_: Over 3000 deaths in China, Italy on lockdown, Spain declares a state of emergency... The UK at the races today.. 😂 http… 2 minutes ago

sondra clark RT @AP: Virus update: • Trump prepares to invoke emergency powers, according to people familiar with planning. • NASCAR, IndyCar postpone… 3 minutes ago

Richard Edwards ☕🇦🇺💰 Spain declares state of emergency as virus cases pass 4,200 https://t.co/DPdT3hDppL 8 minutes ago

MANLU RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus. 9 minutes ago

Kenneth P.C. RT @rmogimogi: #COVID19 confirmed cases in Spain: 1 (25 Feb) -> 4,209 (13 Mar). Super pandemic in just about two weeks... It's increased mo… 10 minutes ago

Dayna Liffey Spain declares state of emergency, with military brought in to contain #coronavirus as Ibiza, Majorca and Costa Bla… https://t.co/ufDcLXejON 13 minutes ago

Ryohei Mogi #COVID19 confirmed cases in Spain: 1 (25 Feb) -> 4,209 (13 Mar). Super pandemic in just about two weeks... It's inc… https://t.co/JRwyIUZWYU 19 minutes ago