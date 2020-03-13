Global  

Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Al Jazeera Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Spain, which has second highest number of cases in Europe after Italy, joins other countries in declaring emergency.
News video: Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread 01:01

 The state of emergency will give Spanish officials more power to confine the movement of people, vehicles and goods.

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency [Video]Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to provide..

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus [Video]FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus

A state of emergency has been issued in Palm Beach County to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

Jordan- Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra)-- Spain will be in a state of emergency for the next 15 days to better combat the coronavirus,...
MENAFN.com

Spain declares 'state of emergency' as coronavirus cases soar

Latest figures show Spain now has 4,209 confirmed cases and a revised death toll of 120 - with evacuations and rationing possible in worst-affected areas
Tamworth Herald

