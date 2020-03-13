Global  

19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, bringing provincial total to 79

CTV News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Nineteen more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the provincial total to 79, including five recoveries.
News video: Illinois reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 93

Illinois reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 93

 The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are 29 new cases of COVID-19 across the state as of Sunday afternoon. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 93 in 13 different counties.

