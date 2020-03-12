Coronavirus: Brazil's president confirmed to have illness days after meeting with Donald Trump
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications chief, Fabio Wajngarten, who met US President Donald Trump last weekend at his Florida resort, have reportedly both tested positive for the coronavirus.A newspaper in Brazil...
Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's son confirmed that his father tested positive in an interview with Fox News. Bolsonaro met with Donald Trump over the weekend at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach. He is the second Brazilian...