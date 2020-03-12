Global  

Coronavirus: Brazil's president confirmed to have illness days after meeting with Donald Trump

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Brazil's president confirmed to have illness days after meeting with Donald TrumpBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications chief, Fabio Wajngarten, who met US President Donald Trump last weekend at his Florida resort, have reportedly both tested positive for the coronavirus.A newspaper in Brazil...
News video: Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus 00:59

 Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's son confirmed that his father tested positive in an interview with Fox News. Bolsonaro met with Donald Trump over the weekend at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach. He is the second Brazilian...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus [Video]Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

IOC President insists athletes should prepare for Tokyo Olympics [Video]IOC President insists athletes should prepare for Tokyo Olympics

Olympics chief Thomas Bach said on Friday athletes were being encouraged to continue their preparations for Tokyo 2020, despite the new coronavirus pandemic. Bach, the president of the International..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Brazilian aide tests positive for the illness days after posing with Donald Trump

Coronavirus: Brazilian aide tests positive for the illness days after posing with Donald TrumpA Brazilian government official who met with Donald Trump at his resort in Florida and posted a photo of himself standing next to the US president has tested...
New Zealand Herald

Brazil official, who met Trump, tests positive for coronavirus

A Brazilian government official who attended a meeting at Donald Trump's resort in Florida on Saturday and posted a photo of himself standing next to the U.S....
Reuters Also reported by •Haaretz•Seattle Times•Mediaite•News24•Reuters India•New Zealand Herald

