COVID-19 Highlights Staff Shortages at German Hospitals Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Germany has plenty of hospital beds in its intensive care units. What it doesn't have is enough personnel. As the number of people with COVID-19 increases, the stakes of this shortfall could get a lot higher. Germany has plenty of hospital beds in its intensive care units. What it doesn't have is enough personnel. As the number of people with COVID-19 increases, the stakes of this shortfall could get a lot higher. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this