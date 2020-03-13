Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus SpreadWatch VideoSpain has declared a state of emergency in response to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made the announcement Friday, but it still needs to be formally approved at a cabinet meeting Saturday. The state of emergency will give Spanish officials more power to confine the movement of people,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread 01:01

 The state of emergency will give Spanish officials more power to confine the movement of people, vehicles and goods.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency [Video]Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus [Video]FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus

A state of emergency has been issued in Palm Beach County to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 46:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Concerns: Fort Lauderdale Declares State Of Emergency

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Fort Lauderdale has declared a state of emergency.
cbs4.com

Spain declares 'state of emergency' as coronavirus cases soar

Latest figures show Spain now has 4,209 confirmed cases and a revised death toll of 120 - with evacuations and rationing possible in worst-affected areas
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sarah_e06

sarah 🌍 RT @DanielClow6: Ibiza, Benidorm and Majorca close ALL clubs and pubs in coronavirus lockdown as Spain declares state of emergency. Meanwhi… 6 seconds ago

talent_work

Work~Abroad #Ibiza #Benidorm and #Majorca close all clubs and pubs in #coronavirus lockdown as #Spain declares state of emergen… https://t.co/weOp4e1rEe 1 minute ago

008moonside

farsideofthemoon RT @Margaretmaryle3: Coronavirus update: Europe is new 'epicentre' of the pandemic, Spain declares state of emergency, Canada shuts parliam… 2 minutes ago

Sarbardhinkhan

Engr. SàrbardhinKhan 🍥 RT @AJENews: Spain has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe after Italy. https://t.co/gv3XcnghMQ 2 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Spain Declares State of Emergency Over Coronavirus https://t.co/PghumZCdwv https://t.co/aEcYSUwQwz 3 minutes ago

RedtailVision

Our children's future is in our hands RT @VOANews: Spain Declares State of Emergency Over Coronavirus https://t.co/QrMPSZh50A https://t.co/QWz8EFKUvW 6 minutes ago

rkastrejon

Ricardo Castrejón RT @Ruptly: #PedroSanchez declares state of emergency due to #coronavirus outbreak #Spain #Madrid https://t.co/H0b90ChweO 6 minutes ago

thutozadc1

Thuto Zihlandlo Grp RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus. 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.