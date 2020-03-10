Global  

Coronavirus: Trump officially declares national emergency and invokes Stafford Act

Independent Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus a national emergency under the Stafford Act, allowing officials to access up to $50bn in funds set aside to deal with natural disasters.
Mongolia Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Mongolia Confirms First Coronavirus Case 00:38

 Mongolia announced on Tuesday that a French national working in the country has tested positive for coronavirus. The National Emergency Commission said in a statement the patient traveled to Mongolia from France via Moscow. Reuters reports that officials identified 42 people the individual met with...

Watch: President Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus, Unveils Plan

In an address to the nation Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus.

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to..

Coronavirus: Trump to declare national emergency and invoke Stafford Act, reports say

Donald Trump will declare a national state of emergency as the US braces for the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.
Independent

Trump to declare coronavirus a national emergency: source

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to...
Reuters India

