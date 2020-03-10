Coronavirus: Trump officially declares national emergency and invokes Stafford Act
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus a national emergency under the Stafford Act, allowing officials to access up to $50bn in funds set aside to deal with natural disasters.
